Skoda is expected to launch its Vision IN compact SUV in India sometime in 2021. In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming car has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing its key design features. As per the images, the Vision IN will come with an all-LED lighting setup, steel wheels, roof-mounted spoiler, and a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment panel.

Exteriors Skoda Vision IN: At a glance

The Skoda Vision IN will be based on the MQB-A0 IN platform. It will feature a chrome-finished grille, LED headlamps, halogen fog lights, LED taillights, and a roof-mounted spoiler. On the sides, it will be flanked by silvered roof rails, body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and steel wheels. However, the higher variants are expected to offer alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Skoda Vision IN is likely draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter TSI turbocharged petrol engine that generates 150hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. The mill will come mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Skoda Vision IN will offer a 5-seater cabin, featuring automatic climate control, a sloping center console, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The compact SUV will house a digital instrument cluster and a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the safety front, it will offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a parking camera.

Information What about the price?