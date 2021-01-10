With the OnePlus Health app going live for early access on the Google Play Store, developers and enthusiasts are already ripping into the code and digging around for clues. Apparently, there is a lot to discover. The app shows noteworthy similarities to the OPPO HeyTap Health app, fuelling speculation that the OnePlus line of watches might just be rebadged OPPO products.

Rebadged OPPO? App source code shows Watch, Watch RX, and OnePlus Band

The code tear-down of the OnePlus Health app by Nils Ahrensmeier on Twitter clearly shows instances of OnePlus Watch, Watch RX, and even an OnePlus Band, along with references to OPPO watches. From the screenshots shared, it is clear that the OnePlus Watch will share most of the sensors and internals with the OPPO Watch and Watch RX, respectively.

Shared platforms OnePlus wearables will have a delayed launch with predictable internals

The launch plans for the OnePlus watch have been deferred, likely due to software issues being ironed out, points out Max Jambor. As the products from both brands are rumored to share the same internals, one can expect similar battery life, features, and specifications on the OnePlus and OPPO Watches. The OnePlus watches are expected to sport Qualcomm underpinnings, just like their smartphone counterparts.

Round face Familiar internals but with subtle differences on the surface

The OPPO watches have evidently been styled after the Apple watch series, but there is a good chance the OnePlus Watch may sport a round face, while still housing internals based on the OPPO Watch RX. The brand may also tailor the user experience of the watch and the app to reflect the OnePlus brand identity, despite sharing pretty much everything else with OPPO.

Really soon Release schedule and specifications