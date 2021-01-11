Xiaomi is working to launch the Mi 11 Lite model in India soon. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has claimed that the handset has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hinting at its imminent launch. Earlier this month, a Vietnamese YouTuber had revealed the renders, specifications, and prices of the Mi 11 Lite. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Mi 11 Lite: At a glance

The Mi 11 Lite is expected to feature a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 11 Lite will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera. Up front, there will be a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

Mi 11 Lite will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 732G chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 4,150mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?