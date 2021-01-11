Last updated on Jan 11, 2021, 11:59 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Xiaomi is working to launch the Mi 11 Lite model in India soon. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has claimed that the handset has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hinting at its imminent launch.
Earlier this month, a Vietnamese YouTuber had revealed the renders, specifications, and prices of the Mi 11 Lite.
Here's our roundup.
The Mi 11 Lite is expected to feature a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit.
The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Mi 11 Lite will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera. Up front, there will be a 16MP selfie shooter.
Mi 11 Lite will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 732G chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 4,150mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As per a recent tip-off, the Mi 11 Lite will cost between VND 75,00,000 and VND 80,00,000 (roughly Rs. 23,000-25,000), and it will be announced sometime in March this year.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.