Well-known data miner and console hacker SciresM has leaked specifications of what could be the Nintendo Switch Pro. The details were buried within the firmware of the current-gen Switch console. The product, codenamed Aula, is rumored to be the production-spec Nintendo Switch Pro, featuring a faster SoC and 4K OLED display. Some questionable leaks also surfaced on Twitter, hinting at a Q1 2021 launch.

Big improvements Handheld mode and possibly a 4K display

The firmware shows promise according to the leakster SciresM. Like the Switch, the next-gen console will work both in handheld and docked modes. The display on the new device has been under development for close to two years. It will most likely be a 4K OLED panel. The Switch Pro's Mariko System on Chip (SoC) is expected to run significantly cooler.

4K docked only Additional details from SciresM's leak

The Switch Pro's OLED screen might be powered by a Realtek chip enabling 4K gaming in docked mode. The Switch may not support 4K gaming in handheld mode due to increased power draw and battery drain associated with rendering high-resolution graphics. Although this leak shows promise, many previous Switch rumors have been proven untrue or otherwise dismissed by Nintendo itself.

Expected release dates and likely launch-day titles

In a picture of what looks like an internal document peppered with errors, games such as Call of Duty: Cold War, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of the Past, and GTA 5 are expected to be out as soon as April this year. This particular leak doesn't look very credible, with the Twitter post where it was shared being rife with speculation.

We're hyped Switch firmware leak spurs hope for a truly next-gen handheld