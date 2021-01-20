Samsung is working to launch the Galaxy A52 smartphone soon. In the latest development, 91mobiles has shared live images of the phone, revealing the rear panel's design. As per the renders, it will come with a quad rear camera setup, a 'glasstic' body, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port at the bottom. Here's our roundup.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 will feature a glossy plastic body with a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there will be a quad camera module. The handset is tipped to offer a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The Galaxy A52 will sport a quad rear camera system, including a 64MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, a macro camera, and a depth sensor. For selfies, it is likely to offer a 32MP camera on the front.

Samsung Galaxy A52's 4G and 5G variants will reportedly draw power from a Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 750G chipset, respectively, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and is expected to pack a 4,500mAh or bigger battery with fast-charging support.

