Samsung's much-awaited Galaxy S21 series of smartphones is set to go official in January 2021. In the latest development, live images of a production-ready S21+ model have been leaked by tipster @MauriQHD, reiterating its design details. The pictures showcase an S21+ model with a punch-hole design, bronze/golden-colored rear camera bump, and a matte-like pastel violet finish on the rear side. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21+: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ will feature a metal-glass construction with a punch-hole cut-out, ultra-slim bezels, an IP68 rating, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in three color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main camera, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calling, it will get a 10MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy S21+ will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 4,800mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?