Last updated on Dec 30, 2020, 01:04 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Expanding its portfolio of affordable smartphones, Chinese tech giant Vivo has launched the Y20 (2021) model in Malaysia.
As for the highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, a waterdrop notch design, a triple rear camera unit, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
Here's our roundup.
The Vivo Y20 (2021) offers a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module.
The handset sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
It is offered in Dawn White and Nebula Blue color options.
The Vivo Y20 (2021) has a triple rear camera system that consists of a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it houses an 8MP camera on the front side.
The Vivo Y20 (2021) draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Vivo Y20 (2021) is priced at RM 599 (approximately Rs. 10,850) for the solo 4GB/64GB model. The handset is also expected to be launched in other Southeast Asian markets in the near future.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.