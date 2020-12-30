As for the highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, a waterdrop notch design, a triple rear camera unit, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.

Expanding its portfolio of affordable smartphones, Chinese tech giant Vivo has launched the Y20 (2021) model in Malaysia.

The Vivo Y20 (2021) offers a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module.

The handset sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

It is offered in Dawn White and Nebula Blue color options.