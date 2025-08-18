Australia vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Preview and stats

After a thrilling T20I leg, Australia and South Africa will clash in the first of the three-match ODI series on August 19. The match will be held at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns, the venue of the T20I series decider. South Africa, under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, eye a comeback after losing the T20I series. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh will lead the Aussies.

Pitch report Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details Cazaly's Stadium is known for its slower pitches compared to other Australian venues, making batting slightly difficult. The weather here is likely to be clear with gentle winds and moderate humidity, creating near-perfect conditions for cricket. Meanwhile, the Indian fans can catch the live action of this ODI series on FanCode app and website. However, there will be no live television coverage in India.

Rivalry A look at head-to-head record The two teams have locked horns in 110 ODIs as of now, with South Africa emerging victorious on 55 occasions. While Australia have won 51 ODIs, three matches have been tied (NR: 1). Notably, the head-to-head record between the two teams in Australia is level at 19-19. In South Africa, the Proteas have a 28-22 win-loss record against Australia.

Australia Mitchell Marsh to lead Australia Australia will be without senior batters Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell, who have retired from ODI cricket. While Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have been rested, the squad includes Marnus Labuschagne. Probable XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wicket-keeper), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa Dewald Brevis set for ODI debut Ahead of the series opener, skipper Bavuma hinted at Dewald Brevis's potential debut. The latter made a mark in the T20I series. Young pacer Kwena Maphaka has also been been added to the squad. Howver, SA already have Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Nandre Burger in the ranks. Probable XI: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, and Lungi Ngidi.