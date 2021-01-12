Samsung's concept display, dubbed the SunnyFive Window, emulates natural sunlight. It does so without associated risks of sunburn and UV-triggered skin aging. The faux window will have app-based control allowing users to emulate outside lighting conditions to their liking. The project is a part of the company's C-Lab concept incubator program, and is currently being evaluated for future deployment.

Idea incubator Samsung C-Labs development program: Hotbed for new ideas

Samsung C-Lab Inside was started in 2012 to nurture innovative ideas. Since inception, 163 employees have established 45 start-ups under this program. Samsung offers investment and business consulting to these start-ups. Employees can even return to their jobs if the venture fails within a five-year window. Although not all C-Lab concept see the light of the day, but the program has produced successful products.

Sunrise on demand Touted as an alternative to natural light

The faux window is essentially a display that can output the full spectrum of natural light and replicate the behavior of a real window. It seems like a promising solution for everyone - from amateur botanists to home owners without access to sources of natural light. The app allows control of temperature, intensity, and even direction of the light to emulate outside lighting conditions.

Complete control Promises to mitigate ill-effects of sunlight

Humans get Vitamin D from sunlight, but at the risk of sunburn, skin aging, and increased skin cancer risk. The SunnyFive Window claims to produce light safely, thereby mitigating these risks. The product can also help people with the seasonal depression and improve mental health. There is no information on the commercial release schedule, but the product nevertheless shows enough promise to warrant release.

DIY perks Can't wait for Samsung? Make your own artificial window