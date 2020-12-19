Just days after seeing the official press renders of the Galaxy S21, WinFuture has now leaked the entire specifications of Samsung's upcoming flagship handset. According to the report, the S21 Ultra will come with an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED display with S Pen support, a quad rear camera unit, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an IP68 build quality, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera module. The handset will bear a 6.8-inch WQHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, an integrated fingerprint scanner, and S Pen support.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a quad rear camera system that comprises a 108MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera (3x optical zoom), a 10MP (f/4.9) periscope lens (10x optical zoom), and a laser autofocus unit. For selfies and video calling, it will house a 40MP (f/2.2) camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 chipset (depending on the market), coupled with 12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a Type-C port, and Samsung DeX.

Information What about the price?