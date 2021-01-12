-
Vivo launches Y12s handset in India at Rs. 10,000Last updated on Jan 12, 2021, 07:28 pm
-
Expanding its portfolio of affordable smartphones in India, Vivo has introduced the Y12s model in the country at Rs. 9,990.
It is available for purchase via the company's online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata CLiQ, and other partner retail stores.
As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, dual rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.
-
-
Design and display
Vivo Y12s: At a glance
-
The Vivo Y12s features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses a dual camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Glacier Blue and Phantom Black color options.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The Vivo Y12s sports a dual rear camera system, including a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) lens along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it offers an 8MP (f/1.8) front-facing shooter.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
Vivo Y12s is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a micro-USB port.
-
Information
How much does it cost?
-
As for the pocket-pinch, the Vivo Y12s is priced at Rs. 9,990 for the solo 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. Interested customers can buy the phone via Vivo India's online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata CLiQ, and other partner retail stores across India.