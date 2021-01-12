Expanding its portfolio of affordable smartphones in India, Vivo has introduced the Y12s model in the country at Rs. 9,990.

It is available for purchase via the company's online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata CLiQ, and other partner retail stores.

As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, dual rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.