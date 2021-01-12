-
iPad Pro (2021) appears in CAD renders, design features revealedLast updated on Jan 12, 2021, 07:29 pm
-
Apple is working to introduce the next-generation iPad Pro later this year. In the latest development, 91mobiles has shared CAD-based renders of the 12.9-inch model, revealing its design details.
As per the images, it will come with thinner bezels, a square-shaped rear camera unit, a Type-C port, and a power button on the top edge.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
iPad Pro (2021): At a glance
-
Going by the render images, the iPad Pro (2021) will look identical to the current-generation model. It will feature the same flat edges, proportionate bezels, and a dual rear camera system.
It will bear a 12.9-inch QHD+ (2732x2048 pixels) display. However, if the rumors turn out to be correct, Apple might opt for a miniLED panel instead of an LCD screen.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The iPad Pro (2021) will sport a dual rear camera unit, details of which are unknown as of now. For reference, the 2020 model has a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 10MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 7MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
Not much is known about the specifications of the iPad Pro (2021). However, it is expected to be powered by the latest A14 Bionic chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage.
The device will run on iPadOS 14 and offer an all-day battery life. It is likely to be the first Apple tablet to support 5G network.
-
Information
What about the price?
-
At present, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the iPad Pro (2021). To recall, the existing 12.9-inch model was launched last year in March at a starting price of Rs. 89,900.