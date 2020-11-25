-
25 Nov 2020
Mahindra Thar awarded 4-star rating in Global NCAP crash test
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Auto
-
The 2020 Mahindra Thar SUV has received a 4-star safety rating in a crash assessment conducted by the Global New Car Assessment Program (Global NCAP).
The agency claimed that the four-wheeler provides adequate protection for adult as well as child occupant, and meets the side-impact UN 95 regulation. However, the scores were not enough to award the car a 5-star rating.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Details
A detailed look at the crash test report
-
As per Global NCAP's crash test report, the 2020 Mahindra Thar offered good protection to the driver and co-driver's neck, along with adequate protection for the driver's chest. However, co-driver's chest received good protection in the crash test.
Meanwhile, the bodyshell was rated as stable and it was capable of withstanding further load.
-
Exteriors
2020 Mahindra Thar: At a glance
-
Following the recent line-up rejig, the Mahindra Thar is now offered in two trims: AX Optional and LX. The car has a boxy design, a large blacked-out grille with vertical slats, and rounded headlights.
The SUV is flanked by square-shaped windows, blacked-out ORVMs, wheel arches, and heavy-duty alloy wheels.
It is available with a choice of fabric soft-top, convertible soft-top, and hard-top roofs.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The 2020 Thar is offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol that churns out 150hp/320Nm and a 2.2-liter diesel mill that generates 130hp/320Nm. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
-
Interiors
How does the cabin look like?
-
The 2020 Thar has a blacked-out cabin with reclinable rear seats, automatic climate control, roof-mounted speakers, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
The SUV houses a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.
For the safety of passengers, there are dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, ESP with roll-over mitigation, hill-hold control, and hill-descent control.
-
Information
How much does it cost?
-
As the standard AX trims have been delisted in India, the 2020 Mahindra Thar now starts at Rs. 11.90 lakh for the AX Optional 4-seater model and goes up to Rs. 13.75 lakh for the top-tier LX (Diesel) 4-seater hard-top AT model (all prices, ex-showroom).