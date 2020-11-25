The 2020 Mahindra Thar SUV has received a 4-star safety rating in a crash assessment conducted by the Global New Car Assessment Program (Global NCAP). The agency claimed that the four-wheeler provides adequate protection for adult as well as child occupant, and meets the side-impact UN 95 regulation. However, the scores were not enough to award the car a 5-star rating. Here's our roundup.

Details A detailed look at the crash test report

As per Global NCAP's crash test report, the 2020 Mahindra Thar offered good protection to the driver and co-driver's neck, along with adequate protection for the driver's chest. However, co-driver's chest received good protection in the crash test. Meanwhile, the bodyshell was rated as stable and it was capable of withstanding further load.

Exteriors 2020 Mahindra Thar: At a glance

Following the recent line-up rejig, the Mahindra Thar is now offered in two trims: AX Optional and LX. The car has a boxy design, a large blacked-out grille with vertical slats, and rounded headlights. The SUV is flanked by square-shaped windows, blacked-out ORVMs, wheel arches, and heavy-duty alloy wheels. It is available with a choice of fabric soft-top, convertible soft-top, and hard-top roofs.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Thar is offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol that churns out 150hp/320Nm and a 2.2-liter diesel mill that generates 130hp/320Nm. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The 2020 Thar has a blacked-out cabin with reclinable rear seats, automatic climate control, roof-mounted speakers, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. The SUV houses a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. For the safety of passengers, there are dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, ESP with roll-over mitigation, hill-hold control, and hill-descent control.

