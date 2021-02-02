Apple is working on a new affordable handset that could be announced as iPhone SE 3 (or iPhone SE Plus) later this year. In the latest development, Svetapple.sk has shared concept renders of the phone, revealing its design and specifications. As per the Slovanian blog, the iPhone SE 3 will come with a punch-hole design, a side-mounted Touch ID scanner, and A14 Bionic chipset.

Design and display iPhone SE 3: At a glance

According to the renders, the iPhone SE 3 will feature a glass-aluminium body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there will be a single camera. The handset will bear a 5.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen - just like the one used in iPhone 12 mini.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iPhone SE 3 will house a 12MP rear camera. For selfies and video calls, it is expected to offer a 12MP sensor. Both the cameras are likely to offer support for 4K video recording at up to 60fps.

Internals Under the hood

The iPhone SE 3 is tipped to draw power from an A14 Bionic chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on iOS 14 and pack a 2,821mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Lightning port.

