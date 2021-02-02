Samsung has officially launched its latest budget-range smartphone, the Galaxy M02, in India at a starting price-tag of Rs. 6,999. It will go on sale from February 9 onwards. As for the key highlights, the Galaxy M02 comes with an Infinity V-Display, a 5,000mAh battery, entry-level hardware, and a dual rear camera setup. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M02: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy M02 features a waterdrop notch display with a prominent bottom bezel and a plastic body. On the rear, it sports a dual camera setup. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes in Red, Black, Blue and Gray color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy M02 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.9) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 5MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy M02 is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739W processor, paired with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 7.5W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Pricing and availability