Samsung Galaxy M02 to be launched on February 2Last updated on Jan 28, 2021, 04:33 pm
Samsung will announce the Galaxy M02 handset in India on February 2 at 1 pm, an Amazon microsite has revealed.
The landing page has also confirmed that the phone will come with an HD+ screen, a waterdrop notch, and a 5,000mAh battery. The handset will be priced upwards of Rs. 6,000.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy M02: At a glance
Samsung Galaxy M02 will feature a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a plastic body. On the front, it will house a dual camera unit.
The handset will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
It is expected to be offered in Blue and Black color options.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Samsung Galaxy M02 will sport a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.9) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, there will be a 5MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Samsung Galaxy M02 will draw power from a MediaTek MT6739W chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 7.5W charging speed.
In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
Information
Pricing and availability
As per Amazon's microsite, the Galaxy M02 will start at 'Rs. 6XXX,' suggesting it will be priced upwards of Rs. 6,000. However, the exact pricing details will be revealed during the launch on February 2.