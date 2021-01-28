Samsung will announce the Galaxy M02 handset in India on February 2 at 1 pm, an Amazon microsite has revealed. The landing page has also confirmed that the phone will come with an HD+ screen, a waterdrop notch, and a 5,000mAh battery. The handset will be priced upwards of Rs. 6,000. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M02: At a glance

Samsung Galaxy M02 will feature a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a plastic body. On the front, it will house a dual camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is expected to be offered in Blue and Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy M02 will sport a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.9) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, there will be a 5MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy M02 will draw power from a MediaTek MT6739W chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 7.5W charging speed. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Pricing and availability