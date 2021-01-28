As an addition to its line-up of affordable SE-badged smartphones, Apple is expected to launch a new iPhone SE Plus model sometime in April. In the latest development, tipster Apple Lab has revealed the design and specifications of the handset. According to the leak, it will come with an iPhone Xr-like design, an A13/A14 Bionic chipset, and a single rear camera. Here's our roundup.

Design and display iPhone SE Plus: At a glance

The iPhone SE Plus will feature a wide notch on the front with noticeable bezels and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor embedded in the Home button on the right side. The handset will bear a 6.1-inch IPS LCD screen but the resolution is unconfirmed as of now. It will be offered in Black, Red and White colors and will have an IP67-rated build quality.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iPhone SE Plus will sport a single 12MP iSight sensor on the rear along with an LED flash. Up front, there will be a 7MP selfie snapper. The rear camera will offer six portrait light effects, OIS and Smart HDR 3.

Internals Under the hood

The upcoming iPhone SE Plus will be powered by an Apple A13 or A14 Bionic processor, paired with up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it is expected to run on iOS 14 and pack a 3,140mAh battery. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a proprietary Lightning port.

Information Pricing and availability