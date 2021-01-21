Last updated on Jan 21, 2021, 12:05 am

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ users have started receiving the latest Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update in South Korea. As per SamMobile, the firmware brings features like refreshed UI, chat bubbles, one-time permissions, 'Private Share,' and improved performance. It also adds new lock screen widgets, video background for calls, and the ability to remove GPS location data from images.

Everything to know about the update

The update carries version number T875NKOU1BUA8 for Tab S7, T975NKOU1BUA8 for Tab S7+ LTE, and T976NKOU1BUA8 for the Tab S7+ 5G. The firmware has a file size of around 2.4GB and is being released via over-the-air method. You can manually check for it by going to Settings > System updates > Download now > Install.

Design and display Here's recalling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ feature a rectangular metallic body, proportionate bezels, and a dual rear camera setup. The Tab S7 sports an 11-inch QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels) LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint reader while the Tab S7+ has a 12.4-inch QHD+ (2800x1752 pixels) AMOLED display with an integrated fingerprint scanner.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Both the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ house a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.0) main sensor and a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the front, they offer an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood