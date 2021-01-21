-
Samsung releases One UI 3.1 update for Tab S7 seriesLast updated on Jan 21, 2021, 12:05 am
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ users have started receiving the latest Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update in South Korea.
As per SamMobile, the firmware brings features like refreshed UI, chat bubbles, one-time permissions, 'Private Share,' and improved performance.
It also adds new lock screen widgets, video background for calls, and the ability to remove GPS location data from images.
-
-
Key details
Everything to know about the update
-
The update carries version number T875NKOU1BUA8 for Tab S7, T975NKOU1BUA8 for Tab S7+ LTE, and T976NKOU1BUA8 for the Tab S7+ 5G.
The firmware has a file size of around 2.4GB and is being released via over-the-air method. You can manually check for it by going to Settings > System updates > Download now > Install.
-
Design and display
Here's recalling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+
-
As far as the specifications are concerned, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ feature a rectangular metallic body, proportionate bezels, and a dual rear camera setup.
The Tab S7 sports an 11-inch QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels) LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint reader while the Tab S7+ has a 12.4-inch QHD+ (2800x1752 pixels) AMOLED display with an integrated fingerprint scanner.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
Both the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ house a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.0) main sensor and a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the front, they offer an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Tab S7 and S7+ are powered by a Snapdragon 865+ processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, the former packs an 8,000mAh battery while latter houses a 10,090mAh battery.
Both the tablets come with a bundled S Pen, quad speakers, and support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.