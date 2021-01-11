Expanding its range of laptops, tech giant Honor has launched the MagicBook Pro 2021 in the US at $1,000 (roughly Rs. 73,400). Its pricing and availability details in India are not yet confirmed. As for the highlights, the laptop comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, a Full-HD display, and a pop-up selfie camera. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Honor MagicBook Pro 2021: At a glance

The Honor MagicBook Pro 2021 has a modern-looking design with a slim metallic body and thin bezels. A fingerprint scanner is integrated into the power button for a quick, password-free login. It bears a 16.1-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) LED display with 100% sRGB coverage. The device also gets a multi-touch trackpad, a backlit keyboard, and a pop-up camera for video calls.

Information Under the hood

The Honor MagicBook Pro 2021 draws power from an Intel Core i5 10210U processor, combined with NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It packs a 56Wh battery that is rated to offer 11.5 hours of screen time.

Nitty-gritty Connectivity options available on the Honor MagicBook Pro 2021

The Honor MagicBook Pro 2021 comes with a host of I/O ports, including three USB Type-A ports, a Type-C port, an HDMI slot, and a headphone jack. It also packs dual speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology and offers support for Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth. Honor is providing a 65W power adapter, which promises 50% charge in about 30 minutes.

Information How much does it cost?