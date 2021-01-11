As its first-ever wearable, OnePlus has launched OnePlus Band in India. It takes on Xiaomi's Mi Smart Band 5 and other such fitness bands. The OnePlus Band has an AMOLED touchscreen, 13 dedicated exercise modes, and offers support for blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) as well as heart rate monitoring. It is also water-resistant and lasts for up to 14 days on a single charge.

Design OnePlus Band: At a glance

OnePlus Band measures 40.4x17.6x11.95mm and weighs at 22.6 grams. It features a removable tracker module with a 1.1-inch (126x294 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen on the top and a host of sensors at the bottom. In the box, the company is offering only a Black strap. The device has an IP68-rated build quality and 5ATM water-resistance, which makes it dust as well as swim proof.

Features The wearable features real-time heart rate monitoring

OnePlus Band offers continuous blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, sleep tracking, as well as real-time heart rate monitoring with personalized heart-rate alerts. It will also notify users of irregular readings. The wearable supports 13 exercise modes, namely, Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Rowing Machine, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, and Free Training.

Power It lasts up to 14 days on a single charge

OnePlus Band packs a 100mAh battery that lasts up to 14 days on a single charge. A proprietary wired charging dongle is supplied in the box. The tracker supports Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with devices running Android 6.0 or higher. When connected to a smartphone, it offers music controls, message/call notifications, a remote camera shutter button, Find My Phone, and other features.

Pocket-pinch What about the pricing?