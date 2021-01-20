-
Honor V40, set to be launched in China on January 22, is likely to arrive as Honor View 40 in Europe in the second quarter of 2021.
According to a Russian blog, the View 40 could be Honor's first phone to arrive with Google Media Services since the US trade ban considering the company is no longer owned by Huawei.
Here's our roundup.
Honor View 40: At a glance
The Honor View 40 will feature a metallic body with a pill-shaped cut-out, curved screen edges, and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it is expected to pack a triple camera module.
The handset will bear a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Honor View 40 will likely be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The dual-lens arrangement on the front will include a 32MP main sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide camera.
Under the hood
The Honor View 40 will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will pack a 4,000mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
What about the price?
The official pricing and availability details of the Honor View 40 in China, where it will debut as V40, will be announced on January 22. However, going by the expected specifications, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 40,000.