Honor V40, set to be launched in China on January 22, is likely to arrive as Honor View 40 in Europe in the second quarter of 2021. According to a Russian blog, the View 40 could be Honor's first phone to arrive with Google Media Services since the US trade ban considering the company is no longer owned by Huawei. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Honor View 40: At a glance

The Honor View 40 will feature a metallic body with a pill-shaped cut-out, curved screen edges, and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it is expected to pack a triple camera module. The handset will bear a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Honor View 40 will likely be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The dual-lens arrangement on the front will include a 32MP main sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Honor View 40 will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will pack a 4,000mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?