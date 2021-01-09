Following the shameful violence at the United States Capitol, Democrats have been laying the groundwork to impeach outgoing President Donald Trump, again, but his successor Joe Biden refused to endorse the idea. The Democrat admitted he feels Trump is unfit for the position but he is now concentrating on taking office and the responsibility it demands, reports AP. Here are more details.

Background Trump's supporters went on rampage inside US Capitol on Wednesday

This week, hundreds of Trump supporters defiled the US Capitol, when a session to formally certify Biden's win was underway. They took over the Senate Chamber, shouted slogans declaring they don't agree with the outcome of polls, and clashed with law enforcement agencies. The riot was blamed on Trump since he refused to concede since November, peddling claims that Democrats stole the election.

Plan Democrats trying to wrest power from Trump, Pelosi leading campaign

Though Trump has less than two weeks left in office (Biden will be sworn-in on January 20), Democrats are working to push him out of the White House, giving a disgraceful end to his four years of tumultuous presidency. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats are pressurizing Vice President Mike Pence to use the 25th Amendment to unseat Trump and take charge.

Details Pelosi wants Trump to resign immediately, mentioned other options

On Friday, Pelosi also said that the House will "preserve every option" along with impeachment, after a meeting with the party colleagues. The final decision is, however, pending. If Trump doesn't resign immediately, Pelosi said she has "instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin's 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment."

Timeline Impeaching Trump now is a tough task

The Democrats are likely to furnish their impeachment resolution on Monday. One of the reasons cited in the resolution is "incitement of insurrection." Majority Leader Mitch McConnell indicated it would be difficult for the Senate to consider any House-approved articles of impeachment until after Trump leaves the White House. If he is impeached, Trump could be prohibited from holding public office ever.

Looking back Trump was impeached in 2019, Senate acquitted him in 2020

As per a report in NYT, the House might impeach Trump soon and hold on to other articles until Democrats take the majority in the Senate. To recall, Trump was impeached by the House in late 2019 but was acquitted by the Republican-led Senate in 2020. Notably, a Republican Senator, Lisa Murkowski of Atlanta, has also joined the chorus to remove Trump.

Quote I want him to resign, said one Republican

"I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage. If the Republican party has become nothing more than the party of Trump, I sincerely question whether this is the party for me," Murkowski said.

Statement Biden would have endorsed Trump's impeachment in another time