Last updated on Jan 09, 2021, 08:29 am
Written byShalini Ojha
Twitter, the micro-blogging platform which Donald Trump used religiously, has suspended his account permanently, two days after the outgoing United States President was barred from posting anything for a brief time in the wake of Capitol violence.
The company said the account was suspended "due to the risk of further incitement of violence" and added that Trump was warned that he shouldn't violate policies.
On Wednesday (local time), a mob of Trump supporters entered the Capitol, the seat of US democracy, and disrupted a ceremonial session of Congress convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win.
In the violence, four people and one police officer died.
The episode was slammed by world leaders and those within the US blamed Trump for dispelling misinformation about the election outcome.
