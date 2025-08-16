The incident occurred on Saturday morning

IndiGo A321 suffers tail strike, 7th incident in 2 years

An IndiGo aircraft (Airbus A321) suffered a tail strike during a low-altitude go-around at Mumbai Airport on Saturday. The flight, 6E 1060, was arriving from Bangkok when it encountered heavy rainfall and had to abort its initial landing attempt. The aircraft successfully landed on its second approach around 3:00am. This incident is the seventh tail strike in two years for IndiGo's A321 fleet, prompting concerns from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).