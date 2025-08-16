J&K cloudburst: 65 dead, over 100 injured; rescue ops on India Aug 16, 2025

A sudden cloudburst hit Kishtwar district in Jammu & Kashmir on August 14, leaving at least 65 people dead and over 100 injured, according to most official sources.

Homes, temples, a bridge, and a community kitchen along the Machail Mata yatra route were badly damaged.

With between 75 and 250 people still missing, according to varying estimates, rescue teams are racing against time.