J&K cloudburst: 65 dead, over 100 injured; rescue ops on
A sudden cloudburst hit Kishtwar district in Jammu & Kashmir on August 14, leaving at least 65 people dead and over 100 injured, according to most official sources.
Homes, temples, a bridge, and a community kitchen along the Machail Mata yatra route were badly damaged.
With between 75 and 250 people still missing, according to varying estimates, rescue teams are racing against time.
Pilgrimage disaster
The disaster struck during the annual Machail Mata pilgrimage, impacting hundreds of pilgrims and locals.
Rescue crews—including the Army, NDRF, SDRF, police, and local volunteers—are working nonstop despite tough terrain and damaged roads.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited on August 16 to promise immediate help for families and long-term support for those affected.
Independence Day celebrations canceled
Union Minister Jitendra Singh is helping coordinate relief work with officials focusing on rescue missions, medical aid, and restoring connectivity.
Local Independence Day events have been canceled as the region comes together to recover from one of its worst natural disasters in recent years.