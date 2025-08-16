Nagaland youth shot at, beaten by unidentified men in Assam
On August 15, 2025, three young men from Assam's Golaghat district were assaulted near the Assam-Nagaland border while heading home from a picnic in Nagaland.
Initially unidentified armed attackers stopped them, asked for their IDs, then beat two of them with sticks and shot the third, Prakash Boro, with an air rifle as he tried to run.
Their car was also damaged during the attack.
Incident has sparked fresh tension in the area
All three received medical care, and thankfully, the one who was shot is now stable.
Police quickly registered a case and arrested three suspects from Old Roni Bosti under Bhandari police station in Wokha district, Nagaland.
The incident has sparked fresh tension in the area, with local groups urging the Assam government to step up border security amid ongoing disputes between the two states.