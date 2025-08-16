Nagaland youth shot at, beaten by unidentified men in Assam India Aug 16, 2025

On August 15, 2025, three young men from Assam's Golaghat district were assaulted near the Assam-Nagaland border while heading home from a picnic in Nagaland.

Initially unidentified armed attackers stopped them, asked for their IDs, then beat two of them with sticks and shot the third, Prakash Boro, with an air rifle as he tried to run.

Their car was also damaged during the attack.