ECI to address Bihar voter list revision concerns on Sunday

Response crucial for restoring trust ahead of Bihar elections

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the ECI of working with the ruling BJP to enable "vote theft" during this process and claims he has proof, launching a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in protest.

Opposition parties warn that strict documentation could block millions from voting, sparking worries about fair elections.

Even the Supreme Court has asked the ECI to explain these mass deletions—highlighting the importance of Sunday's response for potentially restoring trust ahead of Bihar's upcoming assembly polls.