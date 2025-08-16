ECI to address Bihar voter list revision concerns on Sunday
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to hold a press conference this Sunday in New Delhi, following its recent revision of Bihar's voter list.
This revision led to about 6.5 million names being removed—raising concerns for many, especially those lacking official documents.
Response crucial for restoring trust ahead of Bihar elections
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the ECI of working with the ruling BJP to enable "vote theft" during this process and claims he has proof, launching a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in protest.
Opposition parties warn that strict documentation could block millions from voting, sparking worries about fair elections.
Even the Supreme Court has asked the ECI to explain these mass deletions—highlighting the importance of Sunday's response for potentially restoring trust ahead of Bihar's upcoming assembly polls.