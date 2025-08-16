Next Article
Last day to apply for 4,750 IB Security Assistant posts
Thinking about a career in security? The Ministry of Home Affairs is hiring nearly 5,000 Security Assistants/Executives for the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and applications close on August 17, 2025.
If you're interested, head over to mha.gov.in before the deadline.
Eligibility, application process, and salary
You'll need to be between 18 and 27 years old, have passed Class 10 (or equivalent), and know the local language of your chosen region.
Applying is straightforward: register on the website, fill in your details, upload your documents, and pay ₹100 (plus ₹550 processing).
Selection includes a written test and interview—those who make it get a Level 3 salary (₹21,700-69,100) plus allowances.