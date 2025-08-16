Gujarat musicians returning from Varanasi temple crash in MP

Mini-bus driver lost control, say police

The musicians, from Mehsana and Surendranagar districts, had just wrapped up supporting storyteller Lankesh Babu at the religious ceremony.

Police say the mini-bus driver lost control and veered into the wrong lane, leading to the crash.

Singer Hardik Dave (37) died instantly; Raja Thakur (28), Ankit Thakur (17), and Rajendra Solanki (47) passed away during treatment.

Eleven or 12 others are still hospitalized as investigations continue.