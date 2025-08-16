Next Article
Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains trigger landslides, yellow alert in several districts
Himachal Pradesh is getting hit hard by heavy monsoon rains, with yellow alerts out for several districts like Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur, and Solan.
Moderate rain is predicted in Shimla and Kullu.
The downpour has raised the risk of landslides and flooding across these hilly areas.
Couple from Delhi killed near temple in Kinnaur
The rains have already turned deadly—a couple from Delhi lost their lives to falling stones near a temple in Kinnaur.
Over 300 roads are blocked (including key highways), making travel tough for locals and tourists.
Rescue teams have been working to help stranded trekkers and villagers after cloudbursts washed away bridges.
Even tolls have been suspended on some routes while repairs get underway.