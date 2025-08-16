Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains trigger landslides, yellow alert in several districts

Couple from Delhi killed near temple in Kinnaur

The rains have already turned deadly—a couple from Delhi lost their lives to falling stones near a temple in Kinnaur.

Over 300 roads are blocked (including key highways), making travel tough for locals and tourists.

Rescue teams have been working to help stranded trekkers and villagers after cloudbursts washed away bridges.

Even tolls have been suspended on some routes while repairs get underway.