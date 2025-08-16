Modi-Zelenskyy exchange pleasantries amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Alaska summit
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy exchanged warm Independence Day greetings this week.
Modi thanked Zelenskyy for his message and said he looks forward to stronger India-Ukraine ties, also wishing peace and prosperity for Ukraine.
Their friendly exchange happened just before the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska, which ended without a breakthrough on ending the war in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy calls for direct talks between Ukraine, US, Russia
Zelenskyy expressed confidence in the potential for mutually beneficial collaboration with India in areas like science, technology, trade, and culture.
Meanwhile, at the summit, US President Trump pushed for a lasting peace deal with Russia instead of short-term ceasefires—though no agreement was reached.
India welcomed these diplomatic efforts, while Zelenskyy called for direct talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia to help secure his country's future.