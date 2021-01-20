Chinese tech giant Vivo has officially launched the Y31 model in India. Priced at Rs. 16,490, it is available for purchase through Vivo India e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and other partner retail stores. The handset comes with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and a triple rear camera setup with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for stable videos. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo Y31: At a glance

The Vivo Y31 features a waterdrop notch display with a chunky bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. On the rear, it has a triple rear camera setup. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in two colors: Racing Black and Ocean Blue.

Camera For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo Y31 houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.79) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor along with an LED flash. It supports Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technology for stable videos and Super Night mode for low-light photography. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo Y31 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, FM Radio, VoLTE, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability