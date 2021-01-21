Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 11 Pro smartphone in the coming weeks. In the latest update, tipster Digital Chat Station (via MyDrivers) has claimed that the handset will come with up to 120x zoom functionality. MyDrivers has also shared a render of Mi 11 Pro, revealing that it will feature a horizontally-stacked quad camera module on the back side. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Mi 11 Pro: At a glance

The Mi 11 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with curved screen edges and slim bezels. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x2560 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint reader. It will also pack a dedicated MEMC chip for content upscaling.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 11 Pro will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth camera. Up front, there will be a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 11 Pro will be fueled by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired and 80W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?