After the launch of the Mi 11 smartphone last month, its Pro model is now in the works to be unveiled. In the latest update, tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed that the Mi 11 Pro will come with 80W wireless charging support. It is also tipped to support 120W wired fast-charging, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a 120Hz display. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Mi 11 Pro: At a glance

As per the previously leaked render, Mi 11 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out, curved screen edges, and slim bezels. On the rear, it will house a quad-camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 11 Pro is expected to sport a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP secondary lens, a 5MP, and a 2MP camera with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 32MP front-facing shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 11 Pro will be fueled by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It's likely to run Android 10-based MIUI and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired and 80W wireless fast-charging support. The device should also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?