As the world's first smartphone to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset, Xiaomi has launched the Mi 11 in China. The flagship handset comes with a 120Hz AMOLED screen, triple rear cameras, Harman Kardon-tuned stereo speakers, as well as 55W wired and 55W wireless charging support. It will go on sale in China starting January 1, 2021.

Design and display Mi 11: At a glance

The Mi 11 features a punch-hole design with curved edges, metal-glass construction, and an in-display fingerprint reader. It bears a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The handset is offered in five color variants, including two leather back versions and a separate 'Special Edition' with pinstripes design.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 11 sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP (f/1.85) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calling, there is a 20MP camera on the front side.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 11 draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 4,600mAh battery with 55W wired and 50W wireless charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch How much does it cost?