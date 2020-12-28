Last updated on Dec 28, 2020, 08:23 pm
As the world's first smartphone to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset, Xiaomi has launched the Mi 11 in China.
The flagship handset comes with a 120Hz AMOLED screen, triple rear cameras, Harman Kardon-tuned stereo speakers, as well as 55W wired and 55W wireless charging support.
It will go on sale in China starting January 1, 2021.
The Mi 11 features a punch-hole design with curved edges, metal-glass construction, and an in-display fingerprint reader.
It bears a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
The handset is offered in five color variants, including two leather back versions and a separate 'Special Edition' with pinstripes design.
The Mi 11 sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP (f/1.85) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calling, there is a 20MP camera on the front side.
The Mi 11 draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 4,600mAh battery with 55W wired and 50W wireless charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
The Mi 11 costs CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the 8GB/128GB model, CNY 4,299 (approximately Rs. 48,300) for the 8GB/256GB variant, and CNY 4,699 (around Rs. 52,800) for the 12GB/256GB version.
Notably, the handset doesn't come bundled with a fast-charger but Xiaomi is offering a 55W GaN charger for free to those who may require it.
