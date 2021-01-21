Sony is expected to announce its Xperia 10 III (pronounced as Xperia 10 Mark 3) model sometime in the coming weeks. In the latest development, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer has shared the renders of the phone, revealing its design details and key features. As per the images, Xperia 10 III will have a conventional screen, triple rear cameras, a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Sony Xperia 10 III: At a glance

The Sony Xperia 10 III will feature a rectangular display with thick bezels on the top and botton, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-front firing speakers, and a triple rear camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.0-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9. Dimensions-wise, it will measure at 154.4x68.4x8.3mm (9.1mm with rear camera bump).

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Sony Xperia 10 III will house a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. For selfies, it will offer an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Sony Xperia 10 III will reportedly draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will boot on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability