Netflix users are discovering firsthand the new Shuffle Play feature the platform is currently testing. It is accessible on the home screen via a big button titled (not surprisingly) Shuffle Play just below the user profile icon. The feature works just like the shuffle button found on audio streaming platforms. Netflix said the feature may be renamed for global release later this year.

Netflix labs Experiment aimed at improving content recommendation

The Shuffle Play feature plays titles based on what the service's personalization algorithm thinks the user will like. Content could include a recently watched movie, titles from the user's watch list, or films and TV shows similar to what they've already watched. A similar feature, tested in April 2019, was called 'Play a Popular Episode,' but its current iteration has a much broader scope.

Curing indecision Shuffle Play feature only on TV for now

Netflix said it had started to roll-out the new test feature to members worldwide last month, but only on TVs for now. The feature has been spotted on the Netflix app for smart TVs. When selected, the question "Not sure what to watch?" is displayed on the screen, followed by a description of what constitutes Shuffle Play in the context of the service.

Approach Netflix trying to perfect its content recommendation engine

Through the experiments, Netflix is bringing users closer to content they like. This time, however, it has its eyes set on rolling out a finished feature. It will use Netflix's content recommendation engine which has been trained over a long period by millions of users. Netflix wants users to feel like they're watching TV, where content continues playing once you turn it on.

Polarized views Shuffle Play received mixed reactions on Twitter