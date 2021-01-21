-
Netflix Shuffle Play likely to roll out later this yearLast updated on Jan 21, 2021, 12:38 am
-
Netflix users are discovering firsthand the new Shuffle Play feature the platform is currently testing. It is accessible on the home screen via a big button titled (not surprisingly) Shuffle Play just below the user profile icon.
The feature works just like the shuffle button found on audio streaming platforms. Netflix said the feature may be renamed for global release later this year.
-
-
Netflix labs
Experiment aimed at improving content recommendation
-
The Shuffle Play feature plays titles based on what the service's personalization algorithm thinks the user will like. Content could include a recently watched movie, titles from the user's watch list, or films and TV shows similar to what they've already watched.
A similar feature, tested in April 2019, was called 'Play a Popular Episode,' but its current iteration has a much broader scope.
-
Curing indecision
Shuffle Play feature only on TV for now
-
Netflix said it had started to roll-out the new test feature to members worldwide last month, but only on TVs for now. The feature has been spotted on the Netflix app for smart TVs.
When selected, the question "Not sure what to watch?" is displayed on the screen, followed by a description of what constitutes Shuffle Play in the context of the service.
-
Approach
Netflix trying to perfect its content recommendation engine
-
Through the experiments, Netflix is bringing users closer to content they like. This time, however, it has its eyes set on rolling out a finished feature. It will use Netflix's content recommendation engine which has been trained over a long period by millions of users.
Netflix wants users to feel like they're watching TV, where content continues playing once you turn it on.
-
Polarized views
Shuffle Play received mixed reactions on Twitter
-
Meanwhile, the new feature has elicited mixed responses on Twitter as people began to notice the prominent new shuffle button below their account picture.
While some users commended the addition of Shuffle Play to the platform, others were left bewildered.
The vocal members of social media seemingly expect more from Netflix's recommendation engine before they are ready to let it dictate their viewing habits.