Did Russian President Putin travel to Alaska with 'poop suitcase'?
What's the story
Russian President Vladimir Putin's bodyguards reportedly brought a "poop suitcase" to collect his fecal waste during his travels. The unusual security measure was taken to prevent foreign powers from gaining access to information about Putin's health. According to The Express US, members of the Russian leader's Federal Protection Service (FPS) collect his human waste and bring it back to Russia when he travels abroad.
Historical practice
'Poop suitcase' measure not new
The "poop suitcase" measure is not new and has been in place for several years. It was also used during Putin's visit to France in May 2017. Journalist Farida Rustamova had previously reported on similar measures during Putin's visit to Vienna, where he used a portable toilet. A source revealed that the president has been practicing this since he came to power in 1999, The Express US reported.
Health concerns
Speculation about Putin's health
The reports of the "poop suitcase" come amid ongoing speculation about the 72-year-old president's health. Concerns have been raised over the years after Putin appeared to be jerking his legs during a press conference in Astana, Kazakhstan, last November. Dr Bob Berookhim had suspected that it could be a neurological condition such as Parkinson's disease, according to The Express US.