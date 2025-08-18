MTNL's total financial indebtedness stands at ₹34,577 crore

MTNL fails to repay ₹8,659cr, adds pressure on PSU banks

By Mudit Dube 11:50 am Aug 18, 202511:50 am

What's the story

Indian government-owned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has defaulted on principal and interest payments to several banks. The total outstanding borrowings from banks and financial institutions stand at a whopping ₹8,659 crore. The company revealed the information in an exchange filing today. The lenders include several public sector banks such as Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank (PNB), State Bank of India (SBI) and UCO Bank, among others.