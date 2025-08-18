Next Article
India considers easing investment rules for China
India is thinking about making it easier for Chinese companies to invest in areas like manufacturing, renewable energy, and consumer goods.
The idea is to smooth things over with China, especially as trade with the US faces some bumps.
These changes are aimed at improving economic engagement between the two countries.
Investments from China would still need government approval
Investments from China would still need government approval but could move through the system faster—no instant green lights yet.
Sectors tied to national security, like defense and telecom, will stay closed off.
This shift comes as both countries try to improve relations, with high-level visits planned this August 2024 after years of tight restrictions since 2020.