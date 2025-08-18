Bluestone Jewellery's IPO closes with 2.57x subscription: Details

No quick profits expected for investors

Grey market premiums for Bluestone's shares have slipped from 2% to under 1%, so quick profits aren't expected.

The company is aiming for a debut valuation of ₹7,800-8,100 crore on August 19—similar to Titan's CaratLane.

For the year ending March 2025, Bluestone made ₹1,770 crore in revenue but posted a ₹222 crore net loss as it expanded online and opened over 250 stores across India.

Investors seem cautious about new consumer brands right now.