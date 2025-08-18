Next Article
MTNL hasn't paid back loans in a year: Details
MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) just revealed it hasn't paid back ₹8,659 crore in loans and interest to several major banks—including Union Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank—since August 2024.
The company shared this update today, highlighting ongoing struggles with its finances.
Breaking down the debt
Breaking it down: MTNL owes ₹7,794 crore in principal and nearly ₹865 crore in interest.
Union Bank alone is waiting on over ₹3,700 crore.
But the story doesn't end there—MTNL's total financial liabilities have reached a massive ₹34,577 crore when you count government bonds and telecom department loans too.
It's clear these money troubles are weighing heavily on the company right now.