MTNL hasn't paid back loans in a year: Details

Breaking down the debt

Breaking it down: MTNL owes ₹7,794 crore in principal and nearly ₹865 crore in interest.

Union Bank alone is waiting on over ₹3,700 crore.

But the story doesn't end there—MTNL's total financial liabilities have reached a massive ₹34,577 crore when you count government bonds and telecom department loans too.

It's clear these money troubles are weighing heavily on the company right now.