Zepto now lets you 'own plot of land' in 10-minutes

Leading quick commerce platform Zepto has announced a unique partnership with The House of Abhinandan Lodha to offer land plots in 10 minutes. The collaboration was unveiled through an advertisement campaign around the festival of Janmashtami . The ad features sprawling land plots and ends with a delivery partner carrying a visual representation of those plots. It carries the tagline: "This Janmashtami, reimagine land investments with India's largest branded land developer."

Partnership details Details of Zepto's role in the partnership are pending The specifics of Zepto's involvement in this real estate venture are still to be confirmed. It's unclear if the company will just showcase The House of Abhinandan Lodha's properties or actually sell land plots on its behalf, like other real estate platforms such as 99acres and MagicBricks.

Past collaborations Previous collaborations have also been misunderstood In February, Zepto had partnered with Czech carmaker SKODA to offer test drives for its compact SUV, KYLAQ. The partnership was initially misunderstood as Zepto promising to deliver the car in 10 minutes. However, this was later clarified by Aadit Palicha, co-founder of Zepto.