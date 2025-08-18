Zepto now lets you 'own plot of land' in 10-minutes
What's the story
Leading quick commerce platform Zepto has announced a unique partnership with The House of Abhinandan Lodha to offer land plots in 10 minutes. The collaboration was unveiled through an advertisement campaign around the festival of Janmashtami. The ad features sprawling land plots and ends with a delivery partner carrying a visual representation of those plots. It carries the tagline: "This Janmashtami, reimagine land investments with India's largest branded land developer."
Partnership details
Details of Zepto's role in the partnership are pending
The specifics of Zepto's involvement in this real estate venture are still to be confirmed. It's unclear if the company will just showcase The House of Abhinandan Lodha's properties or actually sell land plots on its behalf, like other real estate platforms such as 99acres and MagicBricks.
Past collaborations
Previous collaborations have also been misunderstood
In February, Zepto had partnered with Czech carmaker SKODA to offer test drives for its compact SUV, KYLAQ. The partnership was initially misunderstood as Zepto promising to deliver the car in 10 minutes. However, this was later clarified by Aadit Palicha, co-founder of Zepto.
Financial growth
Motilal Oswal investment values Zepto at $5.4 billion
Zepto has secured a ₹400 crore investment from Motilal Oswal Financial Services to strengthen its Indian shareholding ahead of an IPO. The investment was part of a larger ₹1,000 crore deal that valued Zepto at around $5.4 billion. Separately, the company is also closing a primary funding round led by existing investors General Catalyst and Avenir Growth. This would include ₹1,500 crore from Zepto's founders who are raising debt from Edelweiss Alternative Asset and domestic family offices.