Why Infosys share price fell despite strong Q1 results
Infosys shares dipped 0.5% to ₹1,440.50 on Monday, despite the company posting strong results for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26).
Revenue jumped to ₹42,279 crore (up from ₹39,315 crore last year), and net profit climbed to ₹6,924 crore with earnings per share at ₹16.70.
Annual revenue hits ₹162,990 crore
Even with these gains—and a rock-solid zero debt-to-equity ratio—investors are still cautious as markets stay bearish in August 2025.
Infosys's annual revenue hit ₹162,990 crore this year and net profit reached ₹26,750 crore.
Overall market mood right now
The dip isn't about performance; it's more about overall market mood right now.
Infosys announced a final dividend of ₹22 per share earlier this year and is pushing ahead with big moves like its Telstra joint venture and digital projects with ABN AMRO—showing it's focused on long-term growth despite short-term market jitters.