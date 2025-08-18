Why Infosys share price fell despite strong Q1 results

Even with these gains—and a rock-solid zero debt-to-equity ratio—investors are still cautious as markets stay bearish in August 2025. Infosys 's annual revenue hit ₹162,990 crore this year and net profit reached ₹26,750 crore.

The dip isn't about performance; it's more about overall market mood right now.

Infosys announced a final dividend of ₹22 per share earlier this year and is pushing ahead with big moves like its Telstra joint venture and digital projects with ABN AMRO—showing it's focused on long-term growth despite short-term market jitters.