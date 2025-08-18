Next Article
Bank of Baroda is hiring managers: Apply now
Looking for a career move in banking? Bank of Baroda has opened applications for 455 manager posts, but the window closes on August 19, 2025.
If you're interested, head over to bankofbaroda.in and make sure you register before time runs out.
How to apply
To get started, visit BOB's careers portal, fill out the form, and pay the fee—₹850 for General/EWS/OBC applicants or ₹175 if you're from SC/ST/PWD/ESM/women categories.
The selection process includes shortlisting and an interview (or another method BOB chooses).
For more details or updates, check their official website.