L&T slips 1% on green ammonia project despite strong results
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares slipped nearly 1% on Monday morning, trading at ₹3,641—even after the company announced a new green ammonia project with Japan's ITOCHU to boost sustainable energy.
The dip comes right after L&T posted some of its strongest financial results yet.
Strong financials for L&T
For the quarter ending June 2025, L&T's revenue jumped to ₹63,679 crore (up from ₹55,120 crore last year), and net profit hit ₹4,326 crore.
For the full year ending March 2025, profit reached ₹17,687 crore—well above last year's numbers.
Earnings per share also rose sharply to ₹26.30 from ₹20.26 a year ago, reflecting L&T's continued focus on big infrastructure projects—even if the stock market didn't cheer this time around.