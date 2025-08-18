L&T slips 1% on green ammonia project despite strong results

Strong financials for L&T

For the quarter ending June 2025, L&T's revenue jumped to ₹63,679 crore (up from ₹55,120 crore last year), and net profit hit ₹4,326 crore.

For the full year ending March 2025, profit reached ₹17,687 crore—well above last year's numbers.

Earnings per share also rose sharply to ₹26.30 from ₹20.26 a year ago, reflecting L&T's continued focus on big infrastructure projects—even if the stock market didn't cheer this time around.