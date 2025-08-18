Deepak Nitrite's stock falls 2% after mixed quarterly results
Deepak Nitrite's stock slipped 2% to ₹1,819.50 on Monday, landing it among the biggest losers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
The fall followed mixed financial results for the April-June 2025 quarter, with other names like GlaxoSmithKline and Glenmark also seeing declines.
Quarterly revenue down by 13%
If you're tracking midcap stocks or thinking about investing, here's the scoop:
Deepak Nitrite's revenue for Q1 FY26 dropped to ₹1,889.88 crore from ₹2,179.69 crore last quarter, and net profit was nearly cut in half to ₹112.25 crore.
Earnings per share also fell sharply—signaling that profits are tighter and making investors a bit wary.
Annual performance: Revenue up by almost 8%
Looking at the year ending March 2025, revenue actually grew by almost 8%, but annual net profit slid by 14%.
So even with more sales overall, rising costs or slimmer margins meant less money in shareholders' pockets—a reminder that growth doesn't always mean higher profits.