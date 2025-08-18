Asian Paints shares jump 2% on strong Q1 results
Asian Paints shares rose 2% to ₹2,580 on Monday morning, thanks to a solid start to FY26 and a fresh dividend announcement.
The company's sales climbed to ₹8,938 crore in the June quarter, up from ₹8,358 crore last quarter.
Net profit rose by about 60% to ₹1,080 crore—definitely a bright spot for investors.
Annual sales, profits down compared to last year
Even with the recent boost, Asian Paints's annual sales and profits for the year ending March 2025 were actually down compared to last year.
Still, shareholders have something to smile about: a final dividend of ₹20.55 per share is coming on June 10 (after an earlier payout in November 2024).
Short-term signals bullish, longer-term trends suggest caution
Right now, Asian Paints is trading close to what analysts consider its fair value (P/E ratio: 63.21).
Short-term signals look upbeat—momentum is bullish—but longer-term trends suggest it's smart not to get carried away.
The current price around ₹2,580 shows investors are weighing both the good quarterly results and bigger-picture challenges.