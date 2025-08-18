Jindal Stainless shares jump 2% after posting strong quarterly results Business Aug 18, 2025

Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) saw its shares go up 2.21% on Monday, hitting ₹746 by mid-morning.

The boost came right after the company posted solid numbers for the June 2025 quarter—revenue jumped to ₹10,207 crore (up from ₹9,429 crore last year), and net profit rose to ₹728 crore compared to ₹647 crore a year ago.