Jindal Stainless shares jump 2% after posting strong quarterly results
Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) saw its shares go up 2.21% on Monday, hitting ₹746 by mid-morning.
The boost came right after the company posted solid numbers for the June 2025 quarter—revenue jumped to ₹10,207 crore (up from ₹9,429 crore last year), and net profit rose to ₹728 crore compared to ₹647 crore a year ago.
Full-year numbers and dividend details
For the full year ending March 2025, JSL's sales edged up slightly to ₹39,312 crore, though annual net profit dipped a bit to ₹2,543 crore from last year's ₹2,640 crore.
To sweeten things for shareholders, JSL announced a final dividend of ₹2 per share coming up on August 22.
They'd already handed out an interim dividend of ₹1 per share back in January.