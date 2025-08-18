Ashok Leyland shares jump 8% after stellar financial results

The company's revenue soared from ₹19,454 crore in 2021

The company's revenue soared from ₹19,454 crore in 2021 to ₹48,535 crore by March 2025, flipping a loss into a solid profit of ₹3,351 crore this year.

To share the good news, Ashok Leyland announced an interim dividend of ₹4.25 per share and a bonus issue in July—clear signs they're focused on rewarding their shareholders and building confidence for the future.