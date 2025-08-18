Next Article
Ashok Leyland shares jump 8% after stellar financial results
Ashok Leyland's shares shot up 8.33% on Monday, reaching ₹132.12 and standing out among the top performers on the Nifty Midcap 150 index.
This jump follows similar gains in other major stocks and highlights how Ashok Leyland's recent moves are paying off for investors.
The company's revenue soared from ₹19,454 crore in 2021 to ₹48,535 crore by March 2025, flipping a loss into a solid profit of ₹3,351 crore this year.
To share the good news, Ashok Leyland announced an interim dividend of ₹4.25 per share and a bonus issue in July—clear signs they're focused on rewarding their shareholders and building confidence for the future.